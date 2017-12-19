Ivanka Trump visits CT school

White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump visited a school in Norwalk this week. (AP File Photo)

White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump visited a school in Connecticut on Monday.

Trump along with IBM CEO Ginni Rometty visited the Norwalk Early College Academy on Monday. The purpose of the visit is to highlight the “importance of modern skills and career education.”

Trump and Rometty meet with students from a program, who were set to graduate in four years, instead of six.

“skills, plus a preference for hiring NECA graduates. NCC also partners in the program, providing the college courses that enable students to earn both a high school diploma and associate degree in the STEM field during the course of the Program,” Norwalk Public Schools posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to Norwalk Public Schools, Norwalk Early College Academy opened in 2014. It is collaboration among the Norwalk Public Schools, Norwalk Community College and IBM.

"Graduates earn both their high school diplomas and associate degrees in either software engineering or mobile programming, and build the skills needed to continue their studies or step into high potential jobs,” Norwalk Public Schools posted about the program.

