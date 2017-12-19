Waterbury church collecting donations for Adopt-A-Family program

The donations are rolling in for a Christmas program at Grace Baptist Church in Waterbury.
It's all to support the Adopt A Family for Christmas.
The church partnered with Starbucks to make Christmas a reality for 15 families.
That includes gifts for children and their parents.
They will also be holding a luncheon on Saturday for the families.
Other community partners such as the Waterbury Police Department, ShopRite, and local restaurants have joined in to help meet the goal.
The organizers say they're still in need of toys for the children and gift cards for their parents.
They'll be collecting until Thursday.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >
The Waterbury Police Department has arrested a man, who was considered to be "armed" and "dangerous," for attempted murder.More >
The Waterbury Police Department has arrested a man, who was considered to be "armed" and "dangerous," for attempted murder.More >
The sister of a woman shot to death in her Ellington home in 2015 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the victim's husband.More >
The sister of a woman fatally shot in her Connecticut home in 2015 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the victim's husband.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump visited a school in Connecticut on Monday.More >
White House advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump visited a school in Connecticut on Monday.More >
A police officer was recently honored for his good work and quick thinking after helping a man in Coventry.More >
A police officer was recently honored for his good work and quick thinking after helping a man in Coventry.More >
Authorities say a Florida attorney used his position to gain access to a women's jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate.More >
Authorities say a Florida attorney used his position to gain access to a women's jail and film himself having sex with a female inmate.More >
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >
A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning.More >
A 49-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street in Bloomfield on Tuesday morning.More >
A video posted on Facebook shows several people kicking and punching each other outside a JCPenney store at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida.More >
A video posted on Facebook shows several people kicking and punching each other outside a JCPenney store at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida.More >