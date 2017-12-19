Police search for armed man in Plainfield, residents asked to shelter in place

Police are searching for an armed man in the Central Village section of Plainfield (WFSB)

Route 14 near Route 12 in Plainfield is closed as police are searching for an armed man in the woods.

Plainfield police said an active shooter was reported in the area of Black Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon, and residents in that area were asked to shelter in place. This is taking place in the Central Village part of Plainfield.

The Plainfield police chief said officers are actively searching for an armed man in the woods. He had reportedly threatened to harm himself.

He said gunfire was exchanged, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting in the investigation, and K9 teams are assisting.

CSP Swat and Trooper One are being used.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

