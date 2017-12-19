Police: Armed man who prompted shelter-in-place has died

Police were searching for an armed man in the Central Village section of Plainfield (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police said a man who prompted a shelter-in-place in Plainfield on Tuesday has died.

Police said the man they had been searching for, James Benoit Jr. according to sources, was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday evening.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the area of Diebler Lane near Black Hill Road for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers responded and searched the area.

According to sources, Benoit, whom Channel 3 was told is known to officers, reportedly threatened to harm himself.

Plainfield officers and state troopers located him in the woods, and that's when gunfire was exchanged between Benoit and police. Benoit then took off into the woods on foot.

Plainfield police identified this as an active shooter situation happening in the area of Black Hill Road, prompting a shelter in place for nearby residents on Black Hill Road, Jackson Road, Picket Road, Diebler Lane, and Karen Lane.

That shelter in place has since been lifted.

For hours Route 14 near Route 12 was closed in Plainfield as state police helped search the nearby woods, bringing in its tactical team, K9 officers, and even putting Trooper One up in the air.

On Tuesday evening, Channel 3 learned from sources that the person police had been searching for was James Benoit Jr. of Plainfield.

No police officers were injured during this incident.

Detectives from Central District Major Crime responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

