Police: Armed man who prompted shelter-in-place is no longer a threat

Connecticut State Police said a man who prompted a shelter-in-place in Plainfield has been located.

Police said the man they were searching for, James Benoit Jr. according to sources, is no longer a threat to the community.

Route 14 near Route 12 in Plainfield was closed as police searched for him on Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was armed and had threatened to harm himself.

Plainfield police identified this as an active shooter situation happening in the area of Black Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents nearby were asked to shelter in place, however that has since been lifted.

Police said gunfire was exchanged at one point on Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting in the investigation, and K9 teams were assisting as well.

CSP Swat and Trooper One were being used.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m.

