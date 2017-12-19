Colder days ahead and a messy mix possible by week's end!

TUESDAY RECAP...

The normal high for December 19th for the Greater Hartford Area is 38 degrees, but today we did a lot better than that! A mild southwesterly flow along with just enough sunshine sent temperatures rising into the low and middle 50s this afternoon. In fact, we came within a few degrees of record levels. The December 19th record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 54 degrees, set in 1949. The high at Bradley International today was 52 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 57 degrees, set in 1967, Today's high was 54 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The cold front will move through the state quickly this evening. It has very little moisture to work with and that is why don’t expect much, if any, precipitation. There is just a chance for a passing rain or snow shower in a few locations. The wind will turn northwesterly and it will remain brisk throughout the night as colder air moves into the state. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 30-36.

WEDNESDAY…

Back to reality! Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but blustery and chilly. Highs will range from the middle 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. The northwest will could gust to over 30 mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day.

The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop to 15-25 tomorrow night.

THURSDAY…

Winter officially begins at 11:28 in the morning! That is when the winter solstice will occur. It will surely feel like winter with highs in the 30s at best. However, high pressure will move into the Northeast and that means winds will be lighter and the sky will be mostly sunny.

High pressure will retreat into Northern New England Thursday night and a warm front will slowly advance in our direction. Therefore, we expect a clear evening, but clouds will overspread the state at some point Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to drop to 15-25 before the clouds move in.

FRIDAY…

Potentially a messy day with snow and a wintry mix. With a warm front to our south and high pressure hunkered in over Northern New England, cold air will remain in place. Temperatures could stay at or below freezing over interior portions of the state throughout the day. We are not sure when precipitation will arrive. Some models suggest snow will arrive in the morning, but other models hold it off until well after the morning commute. Snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain appears likely Friday afternoon. There could be an accumulation of snow, but we won’t get too specific on totals at this point.

A change to rain is likely near the coast Friday night, but an icy mix may linger over interior portions of the state and this could have an impact on travel.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…

Pockets of freezing rain are possible over Northern Connecticut Saturday morning, but a change to all rain will occur statewide. A storm will track to the west of New England and that means Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm. A developing southerly wind will send temperatures rising into the 50s. However, cold air will hold on longer over northern portions of the state and temperatures may not reach the 50s until later in the day. Rain will linger into Saturday night, but it will likely end before dawn Sunday after a cold front moves through the state. Any snow that falls on Friday will get wiped out by the mild weather Saturday and early Saturday night.

Sunday, Christmas Eve Day, will be dry and colder, but we’ll see plenty of clouds. The front won’t be too far offshore due to a southwesterly flow aloft and therefore sunshine will be in short supply. Highs will range from 40-45 Sunday afternoon.

A storm will form off the coast of New England Sunday night and Monday, Christmas Day. That means there is a chance for snow or a wintry mix during that time period. Of course, a lot depends on the storm track and how quickly cold air moves into the system. However, there is at least some hope for a White Christmas!

TUESDAY…

A breezy, cold day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. A couple of flurries or snow showers are possible.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

