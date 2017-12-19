Serious injury reported in Route 15 tractor trailer crash

The crash has caused a traffic back up on I-91 (CT DOT)

An overturned tractor trailer closed part of Route 15 north on the Hartford/Wethersfield line on Tuesday (Wethersfield Fire Dept.)

An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Route 15 north in Hartford on the Wethersfield town line.

The highway is closed between exits 85 and 86, and was reported just before 4:30 p.m. The crash is causing back-ups on I-91 in the area as well.

Connecticut State Police said a serious injury has been reported.

