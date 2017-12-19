74-year-old man seriously injured in Bristol crash

Police responded to a serious crash on Willis Street Tuesday evening (WFSB)

A 74-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition following a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Willis Street on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Police said Stephen Perkins was seriously injured and was flown to the hospital via LIFE STAR.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said they believe Perkins' car was traveling north on Willis Street when it left the road and hit two trees.

Any witnesses should contact police at 860-584-3036.

