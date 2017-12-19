Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Mansfield

Police were called to Storrs Road in Mansfield for an officer-involved shooting. (WFSB)

Police responded to Storrs Road in Mansfield for an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Troopers were called to the scene of a disturbance, and reports of a suspect with a gun around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said troopers arrived at the scene, and during the encounter, troopers shot one suspect.

The suspect is in custody and was transported to the hospital via LIFE STAR.

A trooper received a minor injury but was not shot, police said.

There is no threat to the public.

Route 195 is closed at Bassett's Bridge Road for the investigation at this time.

