2 police officers, woman injured after house fire in Bristol

A 52-year-old woman is in stable condition after a house fire in Bristol late Tuesday night, police said.

Bristol police and firefighters were called to the Home on Colony Street, following a report of a Christmas tree fire around 11:20 p.m. The Bristol Fire Marshal told Eyewitness News on scene they found evidence of a small tabletop tree near where the fire started in the front room.

Police said an unidentified woman, who was the only person in the home, was rescued from the home by two responding officers. She was transported to the Bridgeport Burn Unit via Life Star medical helicopter.

Two officers were also treated for "some smoke inhalation," police said. One of the officers was treated and released from Bristol Hospital and the other was treated at the scene, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Bristol police and fire departments. Because of the severity of this woman’s injuries, the state fire marshal has also been called in to help with the investigation.

Firefighters and authorities are expected to be on the scene of the fire for hours.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.