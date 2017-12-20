1 dead after Griswold house fire

Tankers were on the scene of a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.(WFSB)

One person was found dead after a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning, state police said.

Firefighters were called to a "fully-involved house fire" at 70 Kenwood Estates around 5:15 a.m.

The fire chief said no firefighters were injured.

The home was destroyed by the fire, Griswold Fire Marshal said. Dispatch said the fire did not extend to neighboring homes.

State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Eastern District Major Crime are assisting in the investigation.

Griswold, Jewett City, Voluntown, Lisbon, Preston, Plainfield, Canterbury, Taftville fire departments provided mutual aid. Crews were still monitoring hot spots and crews were expected to be on the scene for hours.

