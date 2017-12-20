1 dead after Griswold house fire that is connected to Glastonbury car fire

Tankers were on the scene of a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.(WFSB)

A deadly house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning is connected to an abandoned car fire, according to Connecticut State Police.

Firefighters and troopers were called to a "fully-involved house fire" at 70 Kenwood Estates around 5:15 a.m.

During their investigation, the body of a person was located in the home, according to Connecticut State Police. Investigators did not release the name, age or gender of the person found in the home.

State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Eastern District Major Crime were called to assist in the investigation.

A car fire was reported at the Glastonbury Luxury Apartments on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury just before 6 a.m.

State police said, during their investigation, investigators determined that the two fires were connected. State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was also called to this scene.

Neighbors in Griswold said they woke to an explosion and popping sounds.

“I opened my eyes and my whole room was orange," neighbor Jessica Bower said. "I stood up I looked out my window and I saw the flames. “

The home and car were both destroyed in the fires. Both fires did not extend to neighboring homes.

Griswold, Jewett City, Voluntown, Lisbon, Preston, Plainfield, Canterbury, Taftville fire departments provided mutual aid in Griswold. No firefighters were injured while fighting either fire on Wednesday morning.

Neighbor Richard Hasenfus said he captured video of the car fire before police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

"About 6:15 a.m., we were in bed sleeping and heard a loud humming noise," Hasenfus said. "I said it's the radiator and it wasn't the radiator. We looked out the window and there were 10 to 15-foot flames on the car."

Crews were still monitoring hot spots and crews were expected to be on the scene in Griswold for hours.

Stay with Eyewitness news on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.