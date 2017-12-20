Source: Two dead in Griswold house fire

Crews worked to put out the flames in Griswold on Wednesday (WFSB)

Tankers were on the scene of a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.(WFSB)

A deadly house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning is connected to an abandoned car fire in Glastonbury, according to Connecticut State Police.

Firefighters and troopers were called to a "fully-involved house fire" at 70 Kenwood Estates around 5:15 a.m.

During their investigation, police said a body was found.

On Wednesday evening, a source told Channel 3 that a second body was found.

Investigators have not released the names of those found yet. Bodies of a male and female were recovered and taken to the State Medical Examiners office to be identified, along with an autopsy.

Three people are believed to have lived at the Griswold home.

Records show the property comes back to a Kenney and Janet Lindquist.

While the state police major crime unit and the state fire marshal are investigating, no one is indicating where the family members are, including a 27-year-old son named Matt.

Duani Shugard said he tried calling his friend Matt Lindquist all day, but to no avail.

“It is upsetting. I honestly when I saw everything go down this morning I was really hoping he’d be standing out here,” Shugard said.

State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Eastern District Major Crime were called to assist in the investigation.

A car fire was also reported at the Glastonbury Luxury Apartments on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury just before 6 a.m.

State police said investigators determined that the two fires were connected. State Police detectives from the CSP Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was also called to this scene.

Neighbors in Griswold said they woke to an explosion and popping sounds.

“I opened my eyes and my whole room was orange," neighbor Jessica Bower said. "I stood up I looked out my window and I saw the flames. “

The home and car were both destroyed in the fires. Both fires did not extend to neighboring homes.

Griswold, Jewett City, Voluntown, Lisbon, Preston, Plainfield, Canterbury, Taftville fire departments provided mutual aid in Griswold. No firefighters were injured while fighting either fire on Wednesday morning.

Neighbor Richard Hasenfus said he captured video of the car fire before police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

"About 6:15 a.m., we were in bed sleeping and heard a loud humming noise," Hasenfus said. "I said it's the radiator and it wasn't the radiator. We looked out the window and there were 10 to 15-foot flames on the car."

Crews were still monitoring hot spots and crews were expected to be on the scene in Griswold for hours.

