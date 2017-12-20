House fire reported in Griswold - WFSB 3 Connecticut

House fire reported in Griswold

Tankers were on the scene of a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.(QVEC911) Tankers were on the scene of a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.(QVEC911)
GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters battled a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning. 

The fire was reported at 70 Kenwood Estates around 5:30 a.m. 

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. 

