House fire reported in Griswold

JUST IN

Tankers were on the scene of a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.(QVEC911)

Firefighters battled a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 70 Kenwood Estates around 5:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Stay with Eyewitness news on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.