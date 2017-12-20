Fastrak bus crashes near station in Hartford

A Fastrak bus crashed near a station in Hartford on Wednesday morning, Hartford Fire Department said.

Hartford Fire Department said the crash occurred near the Kane Street station around 6:30 a.m.

No one was onboard when state police said the bus driver fell asleep. The bus crashed into a jersey barrier, Hartford Fire Department said.

The Hartford Fire Department said the driver did not require medical attention.

The crash scene has already been cleared, so commuters should not expect any delays.

