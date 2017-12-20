Life-threatening injuries reported after crash in Union - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Life-threatening injuries reported after crash in Union

UNION, CT (WFSB) -

Life-threatening injuries were reported after a motor vehicle crash in Union on Wednesday morning, state police said.

The eastbound side of I-84 near Exit 74 and one left lane on the westbound side of Interstate 84 between Exits 74 and 73 were closed because of the one vehicle crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police. 

