Life-threatening injuries reported after crash in Union

Life-threatening injuries were reported after a motor vehicle crash in Union on Wednesday morning, state police said.

The eastbound side of I-84 near Exit 74 and one left lane on the westbound side of Interstate 84 between Exits 74 and 73 were closed because of the one vehicle crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

#CTtraffic: I-84 wb x74 Union left lane closed for one vehicle crash with life-threatening injury. Reduce speed traveling though area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 20, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

