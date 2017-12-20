PD: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Union - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Union

One person has died in a motorcycle crash in Union on Wednesday morning, state police said.

The vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Exit 74 around 5:30 a.m.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist involved in the crash.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 were closed during the state police investigation. The highway completely reopened around 10:30 a.m.  

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police. 

