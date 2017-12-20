PD: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Union

One person has died in a motorcycle crash in Union on Wednesday morning, state police said.

The vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Exit 74 around 5:30 a.m.

#CTtraffic: I-84 wb x74 Union left lane closed for one vehicle crash with life-threatening injury. Reduce speed traveling though area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 20, 2017

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist involved in the crash.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 were closed during the state police investigation. The highway completely reopened around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.