Snow possible for later this week, Christmas

Snow could be possible for Christmas as well as later this week.

Wednesday is going to start to feel like winter even though the Winter Solstice does not begin until Thursday morning.

"Winter officially begins at 11:28 in the morning! That's when the winter solstice will occur. It will surely feel like winter with highs in the 30s at best," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

But, on Wednesday, some residents in northwest Connecticut may see some flurries. Wednesday is expected to be "windy and chilly" as residents woke up to a partly cloudy day," Haney said.

"Grab that winter coat, I know you did not need it yesterday," Haney said. "And tomorrow is going to be another cold day. And Friday is another cold day."

Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s most of the day as gusts of more than 30 mph are possible on Wednesday

The rest of Wednesday and much of Thursday is expected to be clear of snow. However, on Friday, there will be snow in the forecast, which will turn to a wintry mix by that evening.

"Friday could potentially be a messy day with snow and a wintry mix," Haney said.

Haney said Thursday night into Friday morning snow starts moving through the state into the northern part of Connecticut. However, Haney warns that only one model shows snow in the state and another model is not agreeing with that forecast.

"Snow through the day on Friday," Haney said. "Then, a mix starts working its way back up Friday night through Saturday morning."

Haney said there could be an accumulation of snow, but there were no specifics on totals at this point.

Sleet and freezing rain are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, Haney said. Then, Haney said Saturday all day will be raining and a partial clearing on Sunday.

"Then another snowstorm rolls in Monday morning, Christmas morning," Haney said. "We start to see snow breaking out. Then, it snows during the day on Monday."

Haney added that there is a possibility of a White Christmas.

