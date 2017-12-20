Snow possible later this week and Christmas

Snow could be possible for later this week, and could bring a white Christmas.

It'll certainly feel like winter for the start of the Winter Solstice, which begins at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday.

"Winter officially begins at 11:28 tomorrow morning! That is when the winter solstice will occur. It will surely feel like winter with highs in the low and middle 30s," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

While it'll be cold on Thursday, the sky will be mostly sunny.

Clouds will increase on Thursday night, with light winds.

Friday could be a potentially messy day, as snow and a wintry mix are in the forecast for parts of the state.

DePrest said temperatures could stay at or below freezing over interior portions of the state throughout the day, but coastal communities have a shot at 40 degrees.

"We are not expecting a lot of precipitation, but there will be a spotty mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain," DePrest said.

He added that there could be a light accumulation of snow and sleet, especially over northern portions of the state.

A change to rain is likely near to coast on Friday night, but an icy mix may linger over the interior portions.

Lows will range from near 30 degrees to near 40 at the coast.

Pockets of freezing rain are possible over northern Connecticut on Saturday morning, but a change to all rain will happen across the state.

Temperatures will be near 40 in the northern part of the state to 45 and 50 degrees near the coast.

Christmas Eve will be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs 37 to 45.

It'll be blustery with a wind that could gust to 20 and 30 mph.

A coastal storm could have an impact on the state on Christmas Day, but the models are varying at this time.

"The GFS is forecasting a light snowfall followed by windy, cold conditions in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the European Model has a strong coastal storm moving near or right over Connecticut Monday morning with rain and snow," DePrest said.

The storm then moves out and leaves the state with a wind and cold afternoon.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

