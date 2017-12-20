Snow, wintry mix possible for Friday

Snow could be possible for later this week and could bring a white Christmas.

The Winter Solstice begins at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday.

"It will surely feel like winter with highs in the low and middle 30s," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said. "However, high pressure will move into the Northeast and that means winds will be lighter than where they were yesterday."

Friday could be a potentially messy day, as snow and a wintry mix are in the forecast for parts of the state. Ahead of the messy conditions, Channel 3 has declared Friday an Early Warning Weather Day. To learn more about Early Warning Weather Day, click here.

No snow or a wintry mix is expected before the Friday morning commute. However, there will be snow to the north of the state.

"That snow will start creeping in the state during the day," Haney said.

He added there will be a "light, spotty mix" during the day on Friday.

Around midnight on Saturday, there is colder air, which leads to freezing rain still in the state late Saturday morning, Haney said.

By Saturday afternoon, the whole state will be seeing only rain, Haney said.

Saturday night, the weather starts to clear out of the state. Christmas Eve will be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs 37 to 45. It'll be blustery with a wind that could gust to 20 and 30 mph.

Then, Haney said snow comes in for Christmas morning. One model is showing snow from early Monday morning until mid to late morning. The storm then moves out and leaves the state with a wind and cold afternoon.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

