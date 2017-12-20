Police asking for public's help locating missing Bristol girl

Bristol police said they are in need of the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Police said 13-year-old Evelyn Rodriguez was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rodriguez is described as about 5'2" and weighing 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater with burgundy pants and cream colored shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

