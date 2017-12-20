Bristol school closed due to water main break on campus

A school in Bristol dismissed early on Wednesday morning because of a water main break.

The St. Paul Catholic High School will be closed on Wednesday because of "an outside water main break on campus," the administration said.

All buses have been dismissed at this time. Parents were told to pick up their students in the back of the school,

