Sources: Glastonbury car fire connected to deadly fire in Griswold

Sources told Channel 3 news that a car fire in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning was connected to a deadly fire in Griswold.

A car fire was reported on Nanel drive just before 6 a.m.

The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was requested by Glastonbury Police Department to help with the fire investigation.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, state police said.

Neighbor Richard Hasenfus said he captured video of the car fire before police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

"About 6:15 a.m., we were in bed sleeping and heard a loud humming noise," Hasenfus said. "I said it's the radiator and it wasn't the radiator. We looked out the window and there were 10 to 15-foot flames on the car."

State police have been in the woods and in the dumpster nearby looking for evidence.

No more information was released by police.

