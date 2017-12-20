Crash reported on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks

Connecticut State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported on the southbound side of I-91 around 10 a.m.

The right lane was temporarily closed for the crash, state police said. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

There were injuries reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.