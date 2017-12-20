Elf Snot makes gift cards fun again for kids

Our own Melissa Cole made Elf Snot. (WFSB)

Looking for a holiday gift idea? How about Elf Snot!

Instead of giving boring gift cards, Down Redbud Drive has an idea to keep it interesting.

The ingredients are the following:

Avery 2×2″ Square Labels

(2) Bottles of Clear Elmer’s Glue

1 Tablespoon Baking Soda

2 1/2 Tablespoons Contact Solution

Neon Green Food Dye

Mason Jar

Down Redbud Drive shows you how easy it is make on social media.

For more information on how to make Elf Snot, click here.

