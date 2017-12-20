Elf Snot makes gift cards fun again for kids - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Elf Snot makes gift cards fun again for kids

By WFSB Staff
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Looking for a holiday gift idea? How about Elf Snot!

Instead of giving boring gift cards, Down Redbud Drive has an idea to keep it interesting. 

The ingredients are the following:

  • Avery 2×2″ Square Labels
  • (2) Bottles of Clear Elmer’s Glue  
  • 1 Tablespoon Baking Soda
  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons Contact Solution 
  • Neon Green Food Dye
  • Mason Jar

Down Redbud Drive shows you how easy it is make on social media.

For more information on how to make Elf Snot, click here

