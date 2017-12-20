Milford police investigating attempted abduction

Milford police are investigating an attempted abduction on Wednesday afternoon. (WFSB file photo)

Police are investigating an attempted abduction in Milford on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, an unidentified woman was on a smoke break behind the Whole Foods store on Boston Post Road when a van pulled up. Police said a person grabbed the woman and attempted to pull her into the van.

Police said the woman was able to get free and ran into the Whole Foods store.

The incident remains under investigation by the Milford Police Department.

