PD: 65-year-old woman reported missing in Hartford

Phyllis Thompson was reported missing on Wednesday (Submitted)

Police in Hartford are searching for a 65-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Phyllis Thompson was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater, blue blouse, a blue jean skirt, and black shoes.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4000.

