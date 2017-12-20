Mysterious Christmas tree placed in Waterbury's downtown

Call it a Christmas tree mystery.

Downtown Waterbury is decked out for the holidays after someone anonymously put up a tree at a busy intersection.

"I love it. I think it symbolizes Christmas how it should be, the old-fashioned Christmas,” said Bill Webber.

The tree that mysteriously appeared a few weeks ago on the island at South Main and Bank Streets is bringing a buzz to the brass city's downtown.

"I think it’s good for the community,” said Tyron Johnson of Waterbury.

No one knows who put it there, or at least if they do, they're not saying, but people like the idea that someone is taking an interest in sprucing up downtown Waterbury and they hope others will do the same.

"At least somebody is in the spirit. You don't see too much of that. It’s like every year it goes down a little bit. That's pretty thoughtful and it’s nice, they took the time out to do that,” said Joel Marcano, of Waterbury.

That Christmas cheer is spreading, with the tree up, those walking by and nearby businesses have already put up some decorations.

There are ornaments, red bows, some garland along with a tree skirt.

The tree was even fastened with ropes to make sure it stays up straight through the holidays.

Folks say this brings a little bit of the spirit back to downtown. They say that was lost a few years ago when the city had to chop down its Christmas tree on the green.

"I used to love it on the green, because they did a lot of nice decorations with the lights on the green and the tree,” Webber said.

That tree on the green, which were told wasn't healthy, was cut down and the city moved its Christmas celebration to Library Park.

Plenty said the oak tree with the lights on it just isn't the same.

We're told the city is looking at bringing a tree back to the green, but for now this one will have to do and those downtown are glad it’s here.

"Maybe it will inspire people to get into the spirit,” Webber said.

