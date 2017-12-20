80-year-old man charged in deadly Waterbury hit-and-run

An 80-year-old man is being charged in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Waterbury earlier this month.

The hit-and-run claimed the life of 75-year-old Geraldine Lapio and happened on the morning of Dec. 12 in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street.

On Wednesday, Waterbury police arrested 80-year-old Milton Gooch in connection with the hit-and-run.

He’s charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and felony evading responsibility.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.