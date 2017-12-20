A cold start to the winter season tomorrow!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

Temperatures were still above normal today, but a strong northwesterly wind certainly made for a chilly afternoon. Today’s highs actually occurred in the pre-dawn hours when we had temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Afternoon temperatures ranged from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 across most of the state. The normal, or average, high for December 20th is 38 degrees. The wind chill occasionally dipped into the 20s and the northwest wind gusted to 30-40 mph. The peak wind gust at Bradley International Airport was 39 mph. There were a few sprinkles and flurries in the state earlier today, but they are now gone.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will become clear and the wind will gradually subside as an area of high pressure moves closer to New England. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening and overnight lows will range from 15-25.

THE FIRST DAY OF WINTER…

Winter officially begins at 11:28 tomorrow morning! That is when the winter solstice will occur. It will surely feel like winter with highs in the low and middle 30s. However, high pressure will move into the Northeast and that means winds will be lighter than they were today and the sky will be mostly sunny. Some high clouds may filter into the state before the afternoon is over.

Tomorrow night, we can expect increasing cloudiness, light winds, and lows 15-25.

FRIDAY…

Potentially a messy day for parts of the state with snow and a wintry mix. With a warm front to our south and high pressure hunkered in over Northern New England, cold air will remain in place over Connecticut. Temperatures could stay at or below freezing over interior portions of the state throughout the day. Coastal communities may have a shot at 40 degrees. We are not expected a lot of precipitation, but there will be a spotty mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. There could be a light accumulation of snow and sleet, especially over northern portions of the state.

A change to rain is likely near the coast Friday night, but an icy mix may linger over interior portions of the state. Overnight lows will range from near 30 in Northern Connecticut to near 40 at the coast.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…

Pockets of freezing rain are possible over Northern Connecticut Saturday morning, but a change to all rain will occur statewide. It now looks like a storm will track very close to Connecticut instead of to our west. Yesterday, we were forecasting a windy warm-up with temperatures rising into the 50s. Now, it looks like the warm front associated with the storm will have a hard time reaching Connecticut. Therefore, we are predicting a much cooler day with highs ranging from near 40 in Northern Connecticut to 45-50 near the coast. No matter where you live, it is not going to be a nice day with periods of rain and areas of fog. The rain will end Saturday night as the storm moves away to the east of New England and a drier northwesterly flow develops.

Sunday, Christmas Eve Day, will be nice! We expect partly sunny skies and highs 37-45. It will be a bit blustery with a northwesterly wind that could gust to 20-30 mph at times.

A coastal storm could have an impact on the state on Christmas Day. The model solutions vary quite a bit. The GFS is forecasting a light snowfall followed by windy, cold conditions in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the European Model has a strong coastal storm moving near or right over Connecticut Monday morning with rain and snow. The storm then moves off to the north quickly, leaving us with a very windy and cold afternoon. For now, we are leaning toward the GFS solution. That means a light accumulation of snow followed by a blustery afternoon and highs in the 30s at best.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…

Both days will be quite cold. Tuesday should be partly sunny and breezy with lows 15-25 and highs 28-33. A front will stall to the south of Connecticut on Wednesday, but cold high pressure will be centered to our north. Therefore, it should be a mostly cloudy day and a few flurries are possible. A cold northerly flow down the Connecticut River Valley will likely limit daytime highs to the mid and upper 20s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

