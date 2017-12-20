Manchester High School closed Thursday due to water main break - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Manchester High School closed Thursday due to water main break

Manchester High School. (WFSB file photo)
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

Manchester High School will be closed on Thursday because of a water main break.

School officials reported the closure on Wednesday evening, saying only the high school will be closed. 

No other schools will be closed at this time.

The school is located on Middle Turnpike E.

