1 dead after tractor-trailer crash in East Granby

One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 20 in East Granby on Wednesday evening.

Police said 43-year-old Lynn M. Lamson was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue S eastbound on Route 20 just before East Granby Road around 6 p.m. A 2005 Chrysler Town and Country was stopped at a stop sign on East Granby Road.

State police said when the Chrysler Town and Country went to make a turn onto Route 20, that vehicle made contact with the Rouge.

The Rogue spun out into the westbound side of Route 20 and struck a tractor-trailer, police said.

Police said Lamson died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The other two drivers did not report injuries to police.

The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Connecticut State Police.

