Tractor trailer crash is causing delays in East Granby

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on part of Route 20 in East Granby.

The Department of Transportation said Route 20 west is alternating traffic at East Granby Road because of the crash. The road is not closed at this time.

There are injuries reported but it is unclear what the extent of them are.

