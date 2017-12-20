Man to be charged in connection with New London stabbing

Police in New London said they plan to charge a man in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Jerome Hudson, 28, was arrested on drug-related charges on Sunday.

However, on Wednesday, police said they plan to charge him in the stabbing death of Travon Brown.

Police said Brown was found stabbed inside a home on Grand Street on Sunday.

Hudson is expected to be placed under arrest when he appears in court next month.

