Parents ask for more transparency from school board

There were strong opinions in Torrington Wednesday as parents are demanding more transparency from the school board.

Just last month the board voted to temporarily close East Elementary School as they explore restructuring the district.

In the new year, the superintendent says surveys will go out to parents and a committee will decide which restructuring option is the best fit for Torrington.

One board member says the goal is to have an equitable and racially balanced school system, but parents said the steps to get there have panic setting in.

“They decided to close the school first and come up with a plan later none of us are very happy about that,” said Brian Thomas, of Torrington.

“It saddens me to hear people want to abandon Torrington. Not an easy decision by one person or a team of people,” said Liza Rosa, a parent and a teacher.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Denise lemons presented three viable options.

The first was grade level schools.

That includes a pre-k through first grade school, a second and third grade school, a fourth grade school and a fifth grade school.

Option two looks to divide Torrington in to two areas, east and west down South Main Street.

There would be a pre-k through second grade school and a third to fifth grade school in both areas.

The third option would be to build a new elementary school and redistricting the whole city.

“I have a problem with the school that’s underperforming. Education is important so to mix it up to solve the problem I don’t think is going to solve it,” said Carissa McIntire, a parent.

While parents, teachers and taxpayers had varying opinions, all of them asked for transparency and to be included in the decision.

“Just to see some of the comments it is hurtful but we are one district. We are one district soloed schools, I’m trying to really make that transition to one district,” Clemons said.

The committees will be formed in the next couple weeks and meet weekly beginning in January.

This is a huge endeavor but the superintendent said she is confident a decision will be made in time.

