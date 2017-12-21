Traffic redirected in West Hartford due to gas leak

Traffic is being redirected along part of Trout Brook Drive in West Hartford as crews repair a gas leak.

Earlier in the day, the road was closed between Park Road and White Avenue.

Connecticut Natural Gas crews are making repairs to the gas line in the area of 700 Troutbrook Dr. after the leak was detected around 1:30 a.m.

The West Hartford Police Department said they responded to the leak after officers on patrol smelled a strong odor of gas in the area as well.

There were no evacuations in the area, police said. The air in the area has been tested as well, CNG said.

Police said northbound traffic will be detoured eastbound on White Avenue to South Quaker Lane while southbound traffic will be detoured at Park Road.

Police said they have notified CT Transit and school bus companies about the road closure.

