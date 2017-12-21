School bus involved in crash in Tolland

A parked car in Tolland got swiped by a school bus according to eyewitnesses. (WFSB)

Four Tolland High School Students on board at time of crash being checked out by medical personnel. (WFSB)

A school bus was involved in a crash in Tolland on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Timber Trail and Branden Way around 7 a.m. Branden Way was closed for the school bus crash, authorities said.

Four Tolland High School students were on the bus. They were being checked out by medical personnel on the scene, but no injuries were reported to police.

The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is responding to intersection of Timber Trail & Branden Way for a no injury MVA reported as a car vs bus. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) December 21, 2017

