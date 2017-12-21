11 state troopers return home from Puerto Rico

Eleven state troopers who were deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with relief efforts following Hurricane Maria returned home on Thursday afternoon.

The troopers were deployed to Puerto Rico back in November.

Several family members greeted them, along with about a dozen of their colleagues.

It was an emotional moment after nearly a month away.

The troopers helped patrol, provided security and traffic assistance while in Puerto Rico.

They shared plenty pictures with everyone back home and on Twitter.

Laura Tanners’ boyfriend Sgt. Martin Martinez is one of the troopers who went.

She said it takes a special person to volunteer to go to an area that’s devastated.

“That says a lot about who he is and who these guys are. Sgt. Martinez is amazing. He’s amazing,” she said.

“You can’t image the destruction that Maria caused. I don’t think they can withstand another one. It was pretty bad but they’re great,” Sgt. Martinez said.

He added that it was an exhausting but rewarding experience, something he would volunteer for again.

Family members say they’re proud but happy they are home just in time for the holidays.

