High school senior 'severely injured' after crash in Meriden

A high school student was severely injured in single vehicle crash in Meriden on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Wilcox Technical High School student was injured after a car into tree on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A 17-year-old high school student was "severely injured" in a crash in Meriden on Thursday morning.

Police said the teen was in a blue mini-van that crashed into a tree on Oregon Road around 7:30 a.m.

The male, who is a senior at Wilcox Tech High School, was rushed to the hospital via Life Star medical helicopter.

On Thursday afternoon he was reported to be in critical condition.

"It would certainly appear by the looks of the accident," Meriden Police Sgt. Darrin McKay said. "By the looks of the vehicle, it could be serious injuries."

Police said the teen was driving the mini-van at the time of the crash and there were no other people in the vehicle.

"We have at least one witness that was traveling behind, so now it's a matter of what they can tell us if anything," McKay said.

McKay said it is too early to tell if "erratic driving" or speed was a factor in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

Wilcox Technical High School student car into tree. Severe injury. School notified. Counselors expected to be on hand. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/9QjQKuklZS — Patricia Del Rio (@patriciadelrio) December 21, 2017

Officials at Wilcox Tech High School have been notified of the crash. Counselors were expected to be on hand.

"Right now, our main concern is for the victim and his family," McKay said. "Our thoughts and prayers are going out to the family and hopefully, he will be OK."

The Wilcox Tech High School is up the road from the scene and the crash did occur right around the time school starts. However, it is not yet clear if the teen was heading to school.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.