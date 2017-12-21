Old railroad ties burn in Hamden this morning

Old ties caught on fire in Hamden on Thursday morning. (Hamden Fire Department)

People driving through Hamden on Thursday morning may have noticed old railroad ties burning near an Amtrak rail yard.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire on Welton Street before 9 a.m.

Authorities said there was no danger to the rails or Amtrak trains.

On scene in #Hamden at the Welton Street @Amtrak rail yard. Old ties on fire. No danger to rails or trains. pic.twitter.com/uIktVFYnQr — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) December 21, 2017

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Hamden Fire Department.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.