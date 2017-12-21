Here are photos of the deadly house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.

A deadly house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning is connected to an abandoned car fire in Glastonbury, according to Connecticut State Police.

'Person of interest' developed in connected in deadly Griswold fire

A person of interest is wanted in connection with a deadly house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning. (Bob Bromley/WFSB)

Police have developed a person of interest after two were found dead, following a house fire in Griswold on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters and troopers were called to a "fully-involved house fire" at 70 Kenwood Estates around 5:15 a.m.

During their investigation, police said a body was found. On Wednesday evening, state police said the remains of a second person were located in the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the two bodies to determine cause and manner of death. The autopsy will also confirm their identities.

Three people are believed to have lived at the Griswold home.

On Thursday morning, police said they developed a person of interest in the deadly fire. However, investigators said they are withholding that person's name "at this time as detectives follow all leads, evidence and continue to investigate."

State police said there is no threat to the public or community.

A car fire was also reported at the Glastonbury Luxury Apartments on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury just before 6 a.m.

Connecticut State Police Detectives from the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Eastern District Major Crime continue to investigate the fire.

