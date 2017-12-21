Missing police K9 found safe in Ridgefield

Here are photos of the search for missing Connecticut State Police K9.

Here are photos of the search for missing Connecticut State Police K9.

Police K9 Texas was found safe on Friday after missing since Wednesday night (WFSB)

The Connecticut State Police K9 Texas who was missing for two nights in Danbury has been found.

K9 Texas, which is a Connecticut State Police Bloodhound, was helping with a search for a missing man near Wooster Mountain in Danbury around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said he was finally found on Friday morning, stuck on a fence on Limestone Road in Ridgefield.

“We’re thrilled. Texas is a huge asset to our organization and to the public lose him would’ve been devastating," Sgt. Michael Alagna CSP K-9 unit said. "We're thankful he’s back. We're thankful for all the help from the public for all the handler’s that came out troopers and officers."

Police said the trooper handling K9 Texas lost his footing and let go of the 15-foot leash. Police added that K9 Texas pulled "strongly up the slope and continued tracking up the ledge."

Police said they had lost sight of the police K9 Texas, which is "a non-aggressive, brown bloodhound."

"Shepards and bloodhounds are very different from one another, different personalities different temperaments when it comes to training, you tell a Shepard to stop, a Shepard stops. When you tell a bloodhound to stop, the bloodhound says, I'm on a scent right now and you're going to have to catch up to me," said State Trooper Kelly Grant.

Police had been searching all day on Thursday but paused the search Thursday night. It resumed on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, just before 10:30 a.m., Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton took to Twitter saying Texas had been found.

"I searched maybe 20 ponds," Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach of Homeland Security said. "At the 21st pond, I was looking for the worst case scenario."

On Friday morning, Texas was rescued by Kehlenbach, who had been searching the area on his all-terrain vehicle.

"When I heard this morning that the dog was still missing, I said, 'I can’t sit at home,'" Kehlenbach said.

Kehlenbach said K9 Texas was "wagging his tail" when he found him.

"I got the impression like 'untie me will ya, let’s get back to work,'" Kehlenbach said.

Laura Stabell, of Ridgefield, saw the pair on the side of the road and gave them a ride back to troopers.

"It was like…having a Hollywood actor in my van," Stabell said. "I’m letting them out on the red carpet with all the people cheering."

Our heroes!!! Thank you Jeff & Laura for rescuing K9 Texas! Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach of Homeland Security found K9 Texas stuck on a fence on Limestone Rd in Ridgefield and Laura Stabell of Ridgefield saw the pair on the side of the road & gave them a ride back to troopers! pic.twitter.com/xdBf1wvcaA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2017

In addition to state police troopers on Thursday, it's helicopter Trooper 1, a New York State Police helicopter, Danbury fire officials, Danbury police officers, Ridgefield police officers, Ridgefield Animal Control, on and off-duty troopers/police officers/firefighters and many volunteers and hikers assisted in the search.

State police also had numerous people from CT, MA and NY offer their assistance and use of their trained dogs to help find K9 Texas.

Police said the missing man was located by K9 Zeus and walked out of the woods.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 203-267-2200.

To see pictures on your mobile device, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.