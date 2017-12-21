DEEP: Search for missing person in East Haddam was 'misunderstan - WFSB 3 Connecticut

DEEP: Search for missing person in East Haddam was 'misunderstanding'

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -

An initial report of crews searching Salmon River in East Haddam for a person overboard on Thursday morning was determined to be a "misunderstanding."

East Haddam Fire Department along with EnCon officers were called to search for a missing person. However, DEEP said it was later determined to be a "misunderstanding."

No further information was released by DEEP  

