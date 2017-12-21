Wintry mix moves in today followed by snow on Christmas - WFSB 3 Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A busy Friday on the roads will be met with some wintry weather.

This morning looks like it'll stay clear, but then snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will develop during the afternoon.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of the state until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Only the I-95 corridor is not included in the advisory.

For Friday, temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing over interior parts of the state. Coastal towns have a shot at 40 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said precipitation will be spotty in the morning then it should increase in coverage during the afternoon. 

"Interior portions of the state could get a coating to 1” of snow and sleet. Up to 2” of snow and sleet could accumulate in the Northwest Hills," DePrest said.

A change to rain is likely near the coast on Friday night, but freezing rain will linger over the interior part of the state, and surfaces will be slick.

Freezing rain is possible over the northern part of the state Saturday morning, but a change to rain will happen statewide.

The warm front associated with this storm will have a hard time reaching Connecticut, so temperatures are expected to range from 35 to near 50 degrees at the coast.

“No matter where you live, it is not going to be a nice day with periods of rain and areas of fog,” DePrest said.

The rain will end Saturday night as the storm moves away to the east of New England.

Christmas Eve day is nice with partly sunny skies and highs 37 to 45 degrees.

A coastal storm could have an impact on Christmas Day, but the models are varying a bit. For now, Channel 3 meteorologists are predicting the state could see a light accumulation of snow with highs in the 30s.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

