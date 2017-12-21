Woodbridge police investigate numerous package thefts

Police in Woodbridge are investigating after they said numerous packages were stolen from porches on Wednesday afternoon.

Security camera footage was obtained from one of the victims, which shows a four-door tan Oldsmobile Alero with a spoiler and a plastic bag over the driver’s side window.

Police said the car also shows front and rear CT registration plates.

The car was occupied by two parties, and the footage shows a front seat passenger exiting the car, ringing a doorbell, and then taking the packages when he realizes nobody is home.

"There is always some Grinch trying to steal Christmas, trying to steal the holidays from people," said Matt Schwartz, of Woodbridge, who stopped home on Thursday to pick up his packages.

All of the thefts happened in the area of Route 313, which connects New Haven to Seymour and Ansonia, during noon and 3 p.m.

Officers said they have upped patrols in town, keeping an eye on the delivery trucks and packages.

If residents can't be home, police say residents might want to have the packages delivered to a different address, like work, or request that the packages are left on a backdoor, where thieves driving by wouldn't be able to see them from the road.

"Usually what we'll try to do is be home on a day when it says it’s going to be delivered, now with package tracking you have a pretty good idea when something is going to be delivered, but at the same time you can never be 100% sure or 100% safe with anything,” Schwartz said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-287-2511.

