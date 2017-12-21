PD: Two in New Britain charged with cruelty to animals

New Britain police have charged these two people with cruelty to animal (New Britain Police)

New Britain police have arrested two people who are accused of animal cruelty.

In May, a dog was found at Willow Park in New Britain, malnourished and suffering from an infestation of dermodectic mange.

Photos, which are graphic in nature, were posted on the Facebook page New Britain Police for Pups, where they wrote the dog was being cared for but had a long road ahead.

Police have arrested two people accused in this case. They are identified as Emily Vazquez and Emmanuel Vazquez, both of New Britain.

They are charged with cruelty to animals.

