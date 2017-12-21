Ansonia principal placed on leave - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ansonia principal placed on leave

A principal in Ansonia has been placed on administrative leave.

School officials said Terri Goldson, the principal at Ansonia High School, was placed on leave after allegations were made.

Specific details of the allegations were not immediately available.

