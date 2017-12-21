Icy today, snow possible on Christmas

9 AM UPDATE

There will be ice for several more hours. Most towns are still experiencing sub-freezing weather and ice is everywhere. Slowly, warmer air will start to melt the ice, so that most areas will have improving conditions by noon; however, sections of the northern Connecticut Valley and Farmington Valley may be icy most of the afternoon.

ICY WEATHER IS POSSIBLE

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex, and Northern New London Counties this morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Ice and Rain Today

Pockets of freezing rain are possible over northern Connecticut during the morning and – in northern valleys, this afternoon, too. Gradually, a change to all rain will occur statewide by the time the mid-afternoon is here. The warm front associated with the storm will have difficulty crossing through the state, which explains why areas of icing may linger during the morning and afternoon, especially in deeper valleys where the heavy cold air will not succumb to Mother Nature’s scouring southerly wind as quickly. By late afternoon, rain and rain showers will be just plain rain, as readings statewide will be above freezing.

So, we are predicting a raw day with highs ranging from mid-40s in northern Connecticut to mid-50s near the coast. No matter where you live, it is not going to be a nice day with periods of rain and areas of fog. The rain will end Saturday night as the storm moves away to the east of New England and a drier northwesterly flow develops.

Fair weather Sunday

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will be nice! We expect partly sunny skies and highs 37-45. It will be a bit blustery with a northwesterly wind that could gust to over 20 mph.

Snow, ice and/or rain Christmas Day

We could have a White Christmas after all – possibly. There is a good chance a developing coastal storm will bring snow to the state late Sunday night and Christmas morning. The models are still wavering on exactly how the storm will affect Connecticut. It will be a fast-moving storm that will also have enough warm air associated with it that there is no guaranty that we will receive all snow. The latest model runs all have suggested that the storm will start after midnight with snow developing from southwest to northeast. The models tend to agree that there will be about a twelve-hour window of time when we will get precipitation. The main question is: how far northwest will the warm air invade, bringing a switch from snow to an icy mix or rain?

Frankly, it is still too early to put numbers on snowfall accumulation. Some model runs have suggested that we would receive very little. Others have shown a forecast that brings forth 3-6” or more, making for an early afternoon of digging out from snow Christmas Day. At the very least, if you are celebrating Christmas in areas north and west of Hartford, the ground will likely be whitened by snow.

Because the storm will be swift, Christmas afternoon will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the low to middle 30s.

COLDER TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY

Colder weather will be here mid-week, so any snow that accumulates on Christmas will be present for all who choose to try out the new sleds the received for Christmas. An Arctic high pressure cell will meander into the region over the next three days, offering the cold, but fair, weather. Tuesday should be partly sunny and breezy with lows 15-25 and highs in the 30s. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with only the slightest chance of a flurry. Wednesday should be dry and cold with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A brisk northwesterly breeze will add to the chill. And Thursday will offer up a partly to mostly sunny day, but it will be quite cold with highs in the 20s at best.

SNOW POSSIBLE FRIDAY

Another chance for snow may come Friday. As it appears now, the storm causing this chance will be far out to sea – past the “40-70 Benchmark” that tends to be the sweet spot for southern New England storms. But, there will likely be a trough extending into New England from the storm center, that will bring a period of light snow. Once the system leaves, a cold northerly wind will maintain the Arctic chill that we will have had in place for most of the week prior.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Melissa Cole

