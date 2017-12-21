Quiet today but snow possible on Christmas

A large part of the state may have a snowy Christmas. A winter weather advisory is in effect late tonight and tomorrow morning.

FAIR WEATHER TODAY

Today, Christmas Eve, will be nice! We expect partly sunny skies and highs 37-45. It will be a bit blustery with a northwesterly wind that could gust to over 20 mph. We will also occasionally have high-altitude cirrus clouds streaming through the sky, making what would otherwise be a blue backdrop look milky white.

A SNOWY, ICY MIX CHRISTMAS DAY

We could have a white Christmas in some parts of the state. A developing coastal storm will bring snow, sleet, and rain late Sunday night and Christmas morning. The models are still wavering on exactly how the storm will affect Connecticut, due to the track.

Timing

It will be a fast-moving storm. It will start to bring snow and ice at around midnight, and will last until around midday Christmas.

Precipitation type

The track of the central area of low pressure will likely be close enough to the state that warm air associated with the storm will bring a wintry mix and rain to a good portion of the state at least during a portion of the time the storm is moving through the region. that there is no guaranty that we will receive all snow. In areas near Hartford and southeast of the city, the storm may begin with snow, but warm air will change to an icy mix to – perhaps – plain rain, before changing back to snow. Northwest of Hartford, there will either be a far narrower window of mix or none at all.

Accumulation

The amount of time that the mixing to ice and rain occurs will have a huge impact on accumulation totals. As it looks now, the Hartford-metro and areas north and west will likely receive 2-5” of snow. In areas immediately southeast, there will likely be a slushy inch or two. And along the shoreline and in areas southeast of Colchester, there may be very little accumulation at all.

Christmas afternoon

Because the storm will be swift, Christmas afternoon will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the low to middle 30s.

BITTERLY COLD THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK

Colder weather will be here mid-week, so any snow that accumulates on Christmas will be present for all who choose to try out the new sleds the received for Christmas. An Arctic high pressure cell will meander into the region over the next several days, offering the cold, but fair, weather. Tuesday should be partly sunny and breezy with lows teens and highs in the 30s. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with only the slightest chance of a flurry. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be dry and cold with partly sunny skies as highs struggle to reach into the 20s. A brisk northwesterly breeze will add to the chill. Lows at night will be in the single digits. If the wind goes calm, some towns will have lows below zero.

SNOW POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Another chance for snow may come Saturday. As it appears now, the storm causing this chance will be far out to sea – past the “40-70 Benchmark” that tends to be the sweet spot for southern New England storms. But, there will likely be a trough extending into New England from the storm center, that will bring a period of light snow. Once the system leaves, a cold northerly wind will maintain the Arctic chill that we will have had in place for most of the week prior.

