PD: Dog dies after being shot by Bristol officer - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Dog dies after being shot by Bristol officer

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

A Bristol police officer was bitten by a dog on Thursday afternoon while trying to serve an arrest warrant. The dog had to be put down on Friday after the injuries suffered in the shooting. 

It happened on Broad Street where two officers were speaking to a resident when the dog ran out from behind the home.

While an officer tried to keep a chair between himself and the dog, the dog ended up biting the officer’s arm.

Police said the officer was able to get free from the dog’s grip but then the dog turned back to the officer as if it was going to attack.

That’s when the officer shot his weapon once at the dog. The dog was hit and then ran away from the officers. It is unclear where the officer shot the dog. 

Police said the dog, described as a large Bull mastiff-pit bull mix, was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    PD: Man injured in East Hartford shooting

    Friday, December 22 2017 4:24 PM EST2017-12-22 21:24:09 GMT
    A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)A man was shot in East Hartford on Friday (WFSB)

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

    Police are investigating a shooting that happened in East Hartford Friday afternoon

    More >

  • Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

    Friday, December 22 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-23 03:18:04 GMT

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

    "If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."

    More >

  • Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Man accused of beating child for opening Christmas present early

    Friday, December 22 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-12-22 18:08:45 GMT
    (KJRH via CNN)(KJRH via CNN)

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >

    An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early. 

    More >
    •   