PD: Dog dies after being shot by Bristol officer

A Bristol police officer was bitten by a dog on Thursday afternoon while trying to serve an arrest warrant. The dog had to be put down on Friday after the injuries suffered in the shooting.

It happened on Broad Street where two officers were speaking to a resident when the dog ran out from behind the home.

While an officer tried to keep a chair between himself and the dog, the dog ended up biting the officer’s arm.

Police said the officer was able to get free from the dog’s grip but then the dog turned back to the officer as if it was going to attack.

That’s when the officer shot his weapon once at the dog. The dog was hit and then ran away from the officers. It is unclear where the officer shot the dog.

Police said the dog, described as a large Bull mastiff-pit bull mix, was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

An investigation is ongoing.

